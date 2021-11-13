Tri-West beats Owen Valley 28-7.
Patriots come up short at home against the Bruins.
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 12:18 AM
Related Content
- Tri-West Ends Owen Valley's Season at Regionals
- Tri Ends North Central's Season at Regionals
- Robinson beats Owen Valley
- Owen Valley upsets Edgewood
- Shakamak vs Owen Valley
- Owen Valley Shocks Northview
- West Vigo baseball pounds Owen Valley
- MBB: Owen Valley vs. West Vigo
- Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley
- Riverton Parke vs. Owen Valley
Scroll for more content...