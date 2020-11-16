Trey Reed signs with Sycamore Baseball

On Monday Washington senior Trey Reed signed to play college baseball at Indiana State. The six-five righty throws in the 90's.
Washington senior one of top senior pitching prospects in state
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 7:01 PM
