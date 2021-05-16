Trey Reed Sets New School Record in Wins

Washington beat Bloomington North 12-0 on Saturday afternoon, giving Senior and future Indiana State Sycamore Trey Reed a school record 22 career wins for the Hatchets.
Washington Hatchets Ace Trey Reed broke the school record for career wins on Saturday.
Posted: May 16, 2021 8:15 PM
