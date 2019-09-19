Trey Goodman playing well for Miners

The Linton football team has won three straight and quarterback Trey Goodman has been one of the keys in the teams recent strong play. In the Miners win over state ranked North Vermillion last week, Goodman accounted for four touchdowns.
