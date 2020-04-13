Trent Horrall passes away

Sunday night 52-year-old Trent Horrall passesd away from Cancer. Doctors had given him just months to live. Despite the terminal Cancer Trent was still able to watch his son Joah and the Washington boys basketball team in March win a sectional title for the first time since 2011.
Horrall leaves behind his wife Melissa and four kids.
