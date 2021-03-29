Tre Williams Transfers to Duquesne University

Tre Williams has officially transfered to Duquesne University. The Dukes are getting a defensive powerhouse. Williams lead the MVC in blocked shots per game and total blocked shots in the 2020-21 season. He's the second key Sycamore to transfer in the last month, following former teammate Jake LaRavia who transfered to Wake Forest last week.
Former Sycamores Forward announced his decision on Twitter.
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:00 PM
