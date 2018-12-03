Travis Nolting leaving North Central

North Central football head coach Travis Nolting has stepped down. Pending school board approval next week, Notling will be named the new head coach at Greenfield-Central. Notling has spent the last eight year at North Central, he went 60-28. This past season he guided the T-Birds to the schools very first football sectional championship.
