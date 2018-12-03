Clear

Travis Nolting leaving North Central

Notling heading to Greenfield-Central

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

North Central football head coach Travis Nolting has stepped down. Pending school board approval next week, Notling will be named the new head coach at Greenfield-Central. Notling has spent the last eight year at North Central, he went 60-28. This past season he guided the T-Birds to the schools very first football sectional championship.

