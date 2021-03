With the Illinois High School basketball season up in the air due to Covid-19, Olney's Braden Flanagan and Casey-Westfield's Jackson Hills transferred to Sullivan this season to play. The two have been key contributors for the 21-3 Arrows. Both were big in helping Sullivan win their first sectional title since 2011.

On Saturday they will try to help Sullivan win their first regional since 2001. The Arrows face Connersville in a 3A regional semifinal at Washington.