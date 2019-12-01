Tom Allen Wins First Old Oaken Bucket

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's rivalry week across the college football landscape and perhaps there was no better game all day Saturday than what happened between Indiana and Purdue.

Purdue came back from down 18 late in the third quarter to force double overtime.

Peyton Ramsey's quarterback sneak in double overtime sealed the victory for the Hoosiers 44-41 and gave head coach Tom Allen his first Old Oaken Bucket.