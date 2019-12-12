The Marshall boys basketball team is ranked sixth in the state in the 2A polls. The Lions are 7-0 on the season. Junior guard Daniel Tingley is leading the way for the Lions at 18 points per game.
Related Content
- Tingley leading way in Marshall's strong start
- Marshall's hot start blows out RP
- Marshall beats Palestine
- Marshall edges South Vermillion
- Marshall beats Shakamak
- Marshall boys remain unbeaten
- Marshall beat ISU women
- Marshall rolls to consolation final
- Robinson mounts comeback over Marshall
- Robinson volleyball wins at Marshall
Scroll for more content...