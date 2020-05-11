Vincennes Lincoln has named Tim Young as their new girls basketball coach. Young stepped down at Vincennes Rivet in 2017 after an incredible run. In 10 years with the Lady Patriots he went 223-37. In 2011 he guided Vincennes Rivet to a 1A state championship.
Related Content
- Tim Young taking over at Vincennes Lincoln
- Princeton @ VIncennes Lincoln
- Washington stuns Vincennes Lincoln
- Jasper beats Vincennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Lincoln upsets Washington
- Vincennes Lincoln rolls past Lawrenceville
- Vincennes Lincoln wins fifth-straight
- Alices win Vincennes Lincoln tourney
- Vincennes Lincoln ready for Jasper
- Vincennes Lincoln falls to Jasper
Scroll for more content...