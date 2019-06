This Saturday South Vermillion baseball coach Tim Terry will have a new haircut when his team plays at the 2A Jasper semi-state against Southridge. The 64-year-old coach promised his players if they won regionals, he get a Mohawk. Last Saturday after they won their first regional since 1979, his Wildcat players right away were asking if coach would live up to his promise. Friday he did. After practice Coach Terry got a Mohawk.