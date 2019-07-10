Three local football players taking part in Indiana North-South All-Star game

This years Indiana North-South All-Star high school football game features three players from the Wabash Valley. They include Terre Haute North center Jack Sherman, North Central running back Dawson Basinger and Eastern Greene lineman Gage Baker. This years game takes place on Friday at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
