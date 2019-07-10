Clear
Three local football players taking part in Indiana North-South All-Star game

All-Star game is this Friday at North Central HIgh School in Indianapolis

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This years Indiana North-South All-Star high school football game features three players from the Wabash Valley. They include Terre Haute North center Jack Sherman, North Central running back Dawson Basinger and Eastern Greene lineman Gage Baker. This years game takes place on Friday at North Central High School in Indianapolis. 

