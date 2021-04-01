Barr-Reeve Head Coach Josh Thompson has been named the IBCA District Three Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
Barr-Reeve Head Coach Josh Thompson honored by his fellow coaches.
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 5:47 PM
Related Content
- Thompson Named an IBCA Coach of the Year
- Rehmel named IBCA Coach of the Year
- Moore Named an IBCA Coach of the Year
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Amani Brown named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Meurer named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Lincoln Hale named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Curt Mallory named MVFC Coach of the Year
- Todd Franklin named NJCAA National Coach of the Year
Scroll for more content...