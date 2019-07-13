The secret behind the Rex winning streak

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex made franchise and league history on Friday night with a doubleheader sweep against Danville. The pair of victories extended their winning streak to ten games in a row, the longest streak ever in the Prospect League.

"We try to say we're not superstitious," Rex manager Tyler Wampler said. "Just a little-stitious."

Baseball is already known for its routines and superstitions, but a winning streak like this one has the Rex focusing on doing everything the exact same way.

"Actually, it's what we're not doing," said Rex pitcher Colton Panaranto. "We haven't taken batting practice before the game one time since our win streak has started. And it's been working."

So for the Rex, it sounds like the secret to success is less practice. It might be counter-intuitive, but the results are there.

But it could also be the camouflage jerseys that the Rex have been wearing since the Fourth of July weekend.

"The guys are saying 'the Rex are hot,' but so are the camo jerseys,' Wampler said. "We're going to keep wearing these camos until we don't win again."

Those jerseys were supposed to be just for the weekend, but they've now been worn for eight-straight wins.

"The Rex are hot." That's what they always say, but it's never been more true.

"It's just a mentality," pitcher Braydon Tucker said of the mantra. "We'll say it even when we're losing. It's just to keep that positive outlook on things."

The positivity has been key for the Rex. Terre Haute had a record of 12-17 when the winning streak started. But now they're climbing up the West Division standings.

"When we struggled early and midway through the season, we were telling these guys we think you're the best team in the league," Wampler said. "Keep working and good things will happen."

And good things are happening for the Rex. They've won ten games in a row and there's really nothing left for their skipper to say.

"When you're winning this many games in a row, it's hard to come up with a new recipe," Wampler said. "You don't really want to change anything. Just continue to work hard and let these guys come out and play their best."

Do it all exactly the same. Just a little superstition. For the Rex, that's the recipe for success.