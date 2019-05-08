The Legend, Ron McBride retiring at Bloomfield

After 48 years Ron McBride is retiring from Bloomfield. He's served as the schools Athletic Director and for 17 years as the boys basketball coach. He won 248 games, eight sectionals, four regionals and one semi-state.
