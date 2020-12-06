The Lady Falcons Claim Their Second Banks Crown in Three Years

North Vermillion beats Parke Heritage 46-32.
Host North Vermillion and Parke Heritage squared off for the Girls Banks of the Wabash Championship Game.
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 12:29 AM
