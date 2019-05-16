Terre Haute South softball honors Jenna Perrelle

Wednesday the Terre Haute South softball team honored teammate Jenna Perrelle who was tragically killed in a car accident in February. The Lady Braves played Jenna's game against South Vermillion.
They honor edJenna with a balloon release. Her number 22 was dedicated on a wind screen at their field. South also had Jenna on the lineup card one last time. They started the game with eight players, leaving her shortstop position open. Her teammate and best friend Lexie Cottrell came in after the first pitch to play short.
