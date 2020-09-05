Terre Haute South beat Heritage Hills 2-1 and finished the day 3-1 overall in the Barr-Reeve Volleyball Invitational.
The Braves take care of business against the Patriots.
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 8:37 PM
Related Content
- Terre Haute South has a Strong Outing Down at Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve beats Shoals
- Barr-Reeve sweeps sectional
- Barr-Reeve beats Washington
- Barr-Reeve vs. Washington
- Barr-Reeve vs Blackford
- Barr-Reeve wins at Washington
- Barr-Reeve/Loogootee basketball preview
Scroll for more content...