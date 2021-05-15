Terre Haute South Upsets Top Ranked Columbus North

Terre Haute South shocked Columbus North at home, beating the state's top ranked team by a final of 10-2.
The Braves take down the Bulldogs on Senior Day.
Posted: May 15, 2021 10:52 PM
