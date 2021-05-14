Terre Haute South extends their win streak as they beat Northview by a final 3-1.
The Braves welcomed the Knights to the Southside for some Friday Night Softball.
Posted: May 14, 2021 10:41 PM
Related Content
- Terre Haute South Softball Keeps on Winning as They Beat Northview 3-1
- Northview golf beats Terre Haute South
- Northview softball beats Sullivan
- Northview Extends Their Winning Streak as They Beat Terre Haute North 3-1
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Northview softball beats Brown County
- TH South tennis beats Northview
- TH South girls beat Northview
- Northview girls beat TH South
Scroll for more content...