Terre Haute South Girls Basketball Falls to Plainfield

Plainfield beat Terre Haute South 63-22
The Lady Braves hit a road block in their season opener.
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 11:43 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 11:43 PM
