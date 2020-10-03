Terre Haute South Drops a Tough One in Indy

Brebeuf Jesuit takes care of Terre Haute South 42-7.
Brebeuf Jesuit defending their home field against the visiting Braves.
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 10:57 PM
