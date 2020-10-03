Terre Haute South Drops a Tough One in Indy

Illinois Coronavirus Cases (Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT) Confirmed Cases: 300340 Reported Deaths: 8992 View Counties County Confirmed Deaths Cook 146917 5239 DuPage 18021 566 Lake 17383 493 Will 14419 383 Kane 13399 327 St. Clair 6836 196 Winnebago 6572 152 Madison 5931 145 Champaign 4959 23 McHenry 4715 119 Peoria 3621 53 McLean 3370 23 Rock Island 3137 78 Kankakee 2822 78 Unassigned 2777 249 Sangamon 2551 46 Kendall 2081 26 Tazewell 1862 29 LaSalle 1794 57 Macon 1690 45 DeKalb 1677 39 Coles 1538 32 Williamson 1453 52 Jackson 1290 24 Clinton 1261 21 Adams 1218 10 Boone 1178 23 Randolph 970 12 Vermilion 909 4 Effingham 906 3 Whiteside 818 21 Ogle 768 6 Knox 744 3 Grundy 706 6 Bureau 703 13 Monroe 703 18 Henry 687 5 Morgan 683 23 Jefferson 653 38 Christian 611 14 Marion 606 2 Macoupin 581 8 Stephenson 563 7 Franklin 560 4 Union 534 24 McDonough 497 15 Logan 480 1 Crawford 473 5 Fayette 453 8 Woodford 450 9 Shelby 428 4 Livingston 421 7 Lee 414 1 Cass 412 11 Jersey 401 19 Montgomery 401 13 Saline 379 4 Iroquois 369 19 Perry 360 15 Bond 352 8 Warren 343 3 Douglas 330 7 Wayne 317 5 Jo Daviess 286 2 Lawrence 268 6 Richland 257 8 Carroll 243 6 Greene 239 13 Hancock 233 3 Moultrie 231 4 Washington 227 1 Cumberland 221 5 Jasper 213 10 Fulton 204 0 Pulaski 189 1 Clark 186 3 White 184 1 Clay 178 0 Johnson 172 0 Mason 172 1 Wabash 163 3 Mercer 149 5 Piatt 148 0 Pike 147 1 De Witt 137 2 Menard 129 1 Massac 122 2 Edgar 119 8 Marshall 113 0 Ford 109 5 Alexander 87 1 Scott 80 0 Gallatin 77 2 Hamilton 76 2 Henderson 73 0 Edwards 71 0 Brown 70 0 Calhoun 65 0 Putnam 64 0 Stark 56 2 Schuyler 54 0 Hardin 40 0 Pope 30 1 Out of IL 1 0

Indiana Coronavirus Cases (Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET) Confirmed Cases: 122640 Reported Deaths: 3656 View Counties County Confirmed Deaths Marion 21950 769 Lake 10985 327 St. Joseph 6966 117 Elkhart 6875 114 Allen 6513 208 Hamilton 5110 110 Vanderburgh 4052 31 Hendricks 2816 127 Monroe 2742 37 Tippecanoe 2730 13 Johnson 2441 124 Clark 2348 57 Porter 2297 47 Delaware 2098 65 Cass 1998 9 Vigo 1956 28 Madison 1792 75 LaPorte 1596 42 Warrick 1468 52 Floyd 1453 64 Howard 1385 64 Kosciusko 1333 17 Bartholomew 1220 57 Marshall 1045 24 Dubois 1043 19 Boone 1024 46 Grant 996 37 Hancock 959 43 Noble 945 32 Henry 858 27 Wayne 815 15 Jackson 799 10 Morgan 755 40 Dearborn 700 28 Daviess 696 30 Shelby 692 29 Clinton 676 14 LaGrange 661 11 Harrison 614 24 Putnam 609 11 Gibson 584 6 Knox 563 10 Lawrence 539 29 Montgomery 513 22 DeKalb 512 11 White 496 15 Decatur 463 39 Miami 446 4 Greene 434 36 Fayette 428 14 Steuben 426 8 Scott 409 11 Jasper 407 2 Posey 390 2 Sullivan 346 12 Clay 323 5 Jennings 320 12 Ripley 318 8 Franklin 317 25 Whitley 300 6 Orange 293 24 Adams 291 4 Spencer 291 3 Carroll 286 13 Starke 279 7 Wabash 279 8 Washington 278 2 Wells 277 4 Huntington 273 3 Fulton 259 2 Jefferson 258 3 Randolph 239 8 Tipton 238 23 Perry 233 13 Pike 221 4 Jay 205 1 Newton 177 11 Owen 174 1 Martin 172 0 Rush 162 4 Vermillion 137 0 Fountain 134 2 Blackford 131 3 Crawford 116 1 Parke 116 2 Pulaski 114 1 Brown 104 3 Benton 87 0 Ohio 80 7 Union 80 0 Switzerland 69 0 Warren 42 1 Unassigned 0 227