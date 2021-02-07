Clear

Terre Haute South Drops Another at Home

Quakers take down the Braves.

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 12:38 AM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Plainfield beats Terre Haute South 67-40. 

