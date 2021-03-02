Terre Haute Sharp Shooters introduces owners, coaches and roster

A professional basketball team is coming to Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Sharp Shooters will take part in the Hoosiers Hardwood Basketball Association. They open their season this Sunday, March 7th and will play into May.
Tuesday their owners were introduced. They Alison Herzong and Jessica Strain. Steve Herzog was named the head coach and Harry Marshall the general manager.
The roster is loaded with Wabash Valley standouts:
Harry Marshall
DaShon Heyen
Jalen Owens
Aaron Bellgraph
Ronald Bell
Bryce Rohrbach
DJ Shouse
Kalen Alexander
Steven Davis
Tyler Howkinson
Anthony McGill
Brandon Pitts
Braelyne Compton