Terre Haute Schools Honor Schoffstall and Loggan

Monday night Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo had their football lights on. The three schools were honoring two men who lost their lives to the Coronavirus in Indy North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan. Along with former West Vigo football player and Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall.
