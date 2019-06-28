Terre Haute Rex win on a walk-off

The Terre Haute Rex were being no hit and trailed 5-0 in the eighth inning Friday night against Chillicothe. The Rex rallied to win 6-5 on a walk-off from Cole Albers.
