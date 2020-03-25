Despite the Coronavirus the Terre Haute Rex are still preparing like they'll play this season. The Rex open May 28th at Danville. Their home opener is May 29th against Springfield.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Rex preparing like they'll play 2020 season
- Terre Haute Rex beat Danville
- Terre Haute Rex announce 2018 schedule
- Lafayette rallies to beat Terre Haute Rex
- Terre Haute Rex rally to beat Springfield
- Wampler and Lucas leaving Terre Haute Rex
- Terre Haute Rex stay red hot, improve to 5-1
- Terre Haute Rex hold on to beat Hoots
- Terre Haute Rex win on a walk-off
- TH Rex win 20th game of season
Scroll for more content...