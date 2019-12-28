Terre Haute North pulls off the come from behind victory over Sullivan 60-58.
The Patriots are once again in the Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game.
Related Content
- Terre Haute North vs Sullivan
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute 346 survives against Sullivan 139
- Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North
- Terre Haute North vs. Edgewood
- Sullivan powers past North
- Sullivan advances, Terre Haute falls in Legion tourney
- Fay Spetter leaving Terre Haute North baseball
- GBB: Terre Haute North vs. Danville, IL
- Terre Haute North vs. South Vermillion
Scroll for more content...