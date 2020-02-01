Terre Haute North runs out of magic after 5 OT's 73-70.
Related Content
- Terre Haute North comes up short against Evansville North after 5 OT's
- GBB: Terre Haute South vs. Evansville Harrison
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North
- Terre Haute North vs. Edgewood
- Terre Haute North vs Sullivan
- North Knox takes down Evansville Reitz
- TH North boys fall to Evansville Reitz
- Fay Spetter leaving Terre Haute North baseball
- GBB: Terre Haute North vs. Danville, IL
Scroll for more content...