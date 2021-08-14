Terre Haute North and South Vermillion were next up in the Northview Football Jamboree.
The Patriots and the Wildcats were next up in the Northview Football Jamboree.
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 12:03 AM
Related Content
- TH North-South Vermillion football scrimmage
- Terre Haute North and South Vermillion Face Off in a Scrimmage
- Terre Haute North vs. South Vermillion
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- TH North-Whiteland scrimmage
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
Scroll for more content...