Terre Haute North beats Evansville Central 69-54
The Patriots traveled to Evansville to take on Evansville Central.
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 12:04 AM
Related Content
- Terre Haute North Starts Their Season with a Win
- Terre Haute South opens season with win
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Bloomington North volleyball wins at Terre Haute North
- Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North
- Terre Haute North vs. Edgewood
- Terre Haute North vs Sullivan
- Terre Haute North beats Southport
- Terre Haute Action Track Delays Start Of 2020 Racing Season
- North Terre Haute 12-year-olds win District Championship
Scroll for more content...