Terre Haute North Softball Picks Up a Conference Indiana Win

Terre Haute North brought out the bats as the Patriots overwhelm the Cardinals 14-5.
Southport and Terre Haute North squared off in a Saturday double header in softball and baseball.
Posted: May 15, 2021 10:49 PM
