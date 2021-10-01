Terre Haute North beats Southport 28-21
The Patriots take down their former Defensive Coordinator, turned Southport Head Coach on the road.
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:46 PM
Related Content
- Terre Haute North Picks Up a Conference Road Win
- Terre Haute North Softball Picks Up a Conference Indiana Win
- North picks up conference win over Southport
- Terre Haute North Picks Up Their Second Straight Win
- Loogootee Picks Up Another Conference Win
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- TH North volleyball picks up road win at North Central
- Terre Haute XC teams struggle in conference
- Terre Haute North Picks Up Their First Win of the Season
- North Daviess picks up road win at Clay City
Scroll for more content...