Terre Haute North Picks Up Their Second Straight Win

Terre Haute North notches their second straight win as they beat host Evansville Harrison 56-52.
The Patriots traveled to Evansville to take part in the Evansville Harrison Classic.
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 12:21 AM
