Terre Haute North beat Terre Haute South 67-33.
The Lady Patriots and Lady Braves met at Terre Haute North in the Battle for the Crown.
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 10:52 PM
Related Content
- Terre Haute North Brings The Crown to the North side
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North
- Terre Haute North vs. Edgewood
- Terre Haute North vs Sullivan
- Terre Haute North beats Southport
- Fay Spetter leaving Terre Haute North baseball
- GBB: Terre Haute North vs. Danville, IL
- Terre Haute North vs. South Vermillion
- Southport pushes by Terre Haute North
Scroll for more content...