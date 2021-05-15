Terre Haute North drops a close one to Southport by a final of 8-7.
The Cardinals and the Patriots squared off in a Saturday double header between baseball and softball.
Posted: May 15, 2021 10:51 PM
Related Content
- Terre Haute North Baseball Comes Up Short Against Southport
- Terre Haute North beats Southport
- Southport pushes by Terre Haute North
- North picks up conference win over Southport
- TH South falls at Southport
- Fay Spetter leaving Terre Haute North baseball
- Terre Haute North Comes Up Short in OT
- Alex Bettag takes over at Southport
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North
Scroll for more content...