Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association Honored

On Wednesday the Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association received the USTA Midwest Section's 2019 Community Tennis Association Award. This award recognizes outstanding service rendered in the community served and in the growth and development of tennis.
