Tecumseh beats Loogootee softball

In a battle between two ranked softball teams it was 2A, top ranked Tecumseh winning at 1A, fourth ranked Loogootee 9-2.
Lady Lions fall at home
Posted: May 17, 2021 10:57 PM
