T.J. Collett spends time with Terre Haute youngsters

Thursday afternoon former Terre Haute North baseball star and current Kentucky senior T.J. Collett spent time with young kids at Camp Navigate in Terre Haute. His message to kids was to work hard, be nice and everything else will take care of itself.
