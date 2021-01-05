T.J. Collett named preseason All-American

Former Terre Haute North star and Kentucky senior first baseman T.J. Collett has been named to Perfect Game's Preseason First-Team All-America Team. The lefty slugger has one of the most powerful bats in college baseball. Collett has hit 26 homers during his UK career.
Collett honored by Perfect Game
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 11:07 PM
