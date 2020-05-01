T.J. Collett named Mr. Wildcat

Terre Haute North graduate T.J. Collett Friday was named Mr. Wildcat by the University of Kentucky. Its the highest individual honor handed out by Kentucky Athletics. Its an award that honors an athlete in and out of their sport. Collett is a senior standout baseball player for the Wildcats, who does a lot of community involvement in the Lexington area.
