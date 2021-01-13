THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy for the fifth year in a row

The Terre Haute South wrestlers beat Terre Haute North 43-27 to win the Hammer Trophy for the fifth year in a row.
Braves beat their rivals
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 11:37 AM
