The Terre Haute South wrestling team beat Terre Haute North 58-6. The win gives the Braves the Hammer Trophy for the ninth time in the last 10 years.
Related Content
- THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy again
- THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy for second year in a row
- West Vigo wrestlers win at TH South
- THS wrestlers win at West Vigo
- TH North wins Softball Glove Trophy
- TH South wins Golden Spike Trophy
- THS wins Hammer Trophy for eighth time in last nine years
- TH South boys soccer win the Cup Trophy
- THN-THS ready for Crown Trophy Game
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
Scroll for more content...