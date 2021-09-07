This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South football will meet at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. The Braves have won the Victory Bell three straight times. The Patriots will look to end that streak this season.
Rivals collide Friday
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 10:36 PM
Related Content
- THS looking to win Victory Bell for 4th straight year, THN hoping to end streak
- THN-THS ready for Victory Bell week
- Winning Victory Bell very important to THN and THS players
- Victory Bell streak on the line for THN
- THN-THS football players hoping to use Victory Bell win for momentum
- THN-THS have their eyes on the Victory Bell
- TH South ends losing streak
- TH Rex win 8th straight
- THN girls win sectional opener over THS
- TH South wins Victory Bell for third year in a row
Scroll for more content...