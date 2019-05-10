The Terre Haute South girls are one of the top tennis teams in the state. The Lady Braves are 16-1 this year and ranked fifth in the state.
Related Content
- THS girls tennis ready for deep state tourney run
- THS girls tennis beats THN
- TH South girls tennis beats TH North
- TH North football enjoying underdog role during state tourney run
- Ethan Roach ready for state tourney
- TH South girls tennis wins fourth straight sectional title
- TH South boys tennis beats Northview
- TH South boys tennis beats THN
- TH South boys tennis wins sectional title
- TH South boys tennis wins regional opener
Scroll for more content...