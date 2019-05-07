The Terre Haute South girls tennis team beat Terre Haute North 5-0. Its the Lady Braves eighth straight win over the Lady Patriots.
Related Content
- THS girls tennis beats THN
- TH South boys tennis beats THN
- TH South girls tennis beats TH North
- THS baseball beats THN in extra innings
- THN-THS girls basketball sectional preview
- THN girls win sectional opener over THS
- TH South boys tennis beats Northview
- THN swimmers sweep TH South
- TH North girls soccer beat TH South
- TH North girls beat WRV
Scroll for more content...