The Terre Haute South girls golf team shot a 172 to win this years Travis Smith County Match. Terre Haute North finished second, followed by West Vigo. Lady Braves Sophie Boyll was your low medalist.
Related Content
- THS girls golf wins Travis Smith County Match for the third year in a row
- THN boys win Travis Smith County Golf Match
- TH South wins Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Tournament
- TH North boys golf wins sectionals
- THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy for second year in a row
- TH South wins Shoe Trophy for second year in a row
- TH South girls win at Northview
- TH North girls win at West Vigo
- THN girls win sectional opener over THS
- Northview girls win at TH North
Scroll for more content...