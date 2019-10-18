THS boys tennis advances to Final Four

The Terre Haute South boys tennis team beat Munster 3-2 Friday in a state quarterfinal match. The victory advances the Braves to the Final Four, that's the deepest they've been in the state tourney since 1996. South will face Indy North Central at their place Saturday morning at 10 am.
