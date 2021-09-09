The Terre Haute South boys tennis team beat Terre Haute North 5-0. Its the Braves 12th win in the regular season in their last 13 meetings versus the Patriots.
Braves won 5-0
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 11:05 PM
Related Content
- THS boys tennis knocks off THN
- THS boys tennis beats THN
- TH South boys tennis beats THN
- THS girls tennis beats THN
- THN volleyball knocks off Sullivan
- TH South girls tennis beats THN for 10th straight time
- TH South boys tennis beats Northview
- TH South boys tennis wins sectional title
- TH South boys tennis wins regional opener
- THS boys tennis wins 19th regional title
Scroll for more content...